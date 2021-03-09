Two suspects arrested during alleged catalytic converters theft incident

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the 7600 block of Meany Avenue on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. when officers located Michael Chacon, 34, and Kassandra Calderon, 35. The BPD said both suspects were actively removing catalytic converters and in possession of two additional removed converters, and were arrested.
Chacon was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
The BPD said the arrest was a result from a witness who reported the suspects' suspicious behavior to the agency.