Two suspects accused to stealing credit card from shopper at Albertsons, purchasing $1K in products

Two suspects are accused of stealing a credit card from a woman’s purse at Albertsons and using it to make purchases totaling $1,000.
It happened Feb. 28 at Albertsons, 8000 Stockdale Highway, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release.
The following people are accused in this incident, police said:
- A Hispanic man in his 30s with a medium build, short dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a blue or white plaid shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a black baseball cap.
- A Hispanic woman, in between her 20 to 30s, with a medium build and long dark hair. She was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white shoes and a black mask.
Anyone with information regarding this case may call call Detective Paul Madriz at 661-326-3555 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.