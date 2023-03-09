 Skip to main content
Two suspects accused of stealing credit card from shopper at Albertsons, purchasing $1K in products

Two suspects are accused of stealing a credit card from a woman’s purse at Albertsons and using it to make purchases totaling $1,000.

It happened Feb. 28 at Albertsons, 8000 Stockdale Highway, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release.

