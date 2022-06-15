Two students found with guns at South High

The Kern High School District reported Wednesday that an investigation into a report of a student with a gun on campus at South High during summer school resulted in police officials finding and arresting two students with firearms, according to a KHSD news release.
"On Tuesday, ... South High School administration received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun in their backpack," the release noted. "During the investigation, subsequent information led to the discovery of another student with a gun."
Kern High School District Police arrested both students, and the appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication that the students intended to use the weapons at school.
KHSD officials also said out of an abundance of caution, an extra KHSD police officer and security personnel were present on and around campus Wednesday.