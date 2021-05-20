Two sentenced to more than a decade in prison for 2018 gang related shooting in Arvin

Two men have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison over a 2018 gang-related shooting at a corral in Arvin.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday Judge Charles Brehmer had sentenced Daniel Ulloa to 19 years and six months in state prison and Ricardo Villasenor to 12 years.
In April, a jury found the Ulloa guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm and gang participation. Villasenor was found guilty of three counts of felony false imprisonment and gang participation. A gang enhancement and firearm enhancement were added to the false imprisonment charges as well as possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime of gang participation.
“Unprovoked gang violence is made worse by gang members’ continued use of firearms,” Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “We will continue to apply gang and firearm enhancements to gang related violent crime to ensure violent actions are punished appropriately.”
The incident occurred when an argument broke out involving Arvina gang members at the corrals at Fallbrook Avenue in Arvin, the DA’s Office said in the news release.
The DA’s Office says Ulloa punched one of the victims in the face before fleeing. Villasenor then prevented three people from leaving the only exit while armed until Ulloa returned, according to the DA.
The DA says Ulloa came back with another Arvina gang member, Loreto Mosqueda. Ulloa then directed Mosqueda to attack one of the victims, the DA said, before he took out a firearm and fired two shots.
When the Arvin Police Department arrived at the corrals, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was hit in the upper left thigh and suffered from a shattered femur.
Following the shooting, Villasenor and Ulloa fled the scene, the news release says. When law enforcement officers searched Villasenor’s vehicle a few hours later, they found a loaded firearm and gang indicia, according to the DA.