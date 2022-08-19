Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students.
That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
BCSD staff called the BPD shortly before 12:30 p.m. to report a student at Washington had a firearm. School staff had safely removed the suspected firearm from the student, police said in a news release.
It was found to be a BB gun, which police described as "realistic in appearance."
The boy was arrested on suspicion of bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds, pursuant to Penal Code Section 626.10, which makes it a possible felony to bring a dangerous weapon, including BB guns and knives, to school grounds.
Police said several students told staff about the weapon, prompting the lockdowns.
BCSD said in a news release its first priority was making sure students and staff were safe.
"Once that was achieved, we began notification to our families," a BCSD news release said. "We completely understand any anger or frustration this may have caused, but be assured our first priority during this incident was the safety of our students and staff."
Both the BPD and BCSD urged parents to talk to their children about the importance of immediately reporting suspicious, dangerous or threatening activity to school staff. Toy guns and any potentially dangerous items should not be brought to schools.
BCSD also urged parents and guardians to check kids' backpacks before they go to school.