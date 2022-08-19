 Skip to main content
Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students.

That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.

