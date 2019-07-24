Traffic roundabouts are exceedingly rare on state highways in Kern County. But now, not one, but two of these traffic roundabouts are under construction west of Bakersfield.
A partially completed roundabout — a traffic circle sometimes referred to as a rotary — is being built by Caltrans at the intersection of Taft Highway and Highway 43, about 20 miles southwest of Bakersfield. And construction is just getting underway by the city of Bakersfield on a second roundabout on Highway 43 at Stockdale Highway.
The $4.2 million Taft Highway project is expected to be completed in November, Caltrans District 6 public information officer Christian Lukens wrote in an email.
"The purpose of the project is to minimize collisions along the approaches and at the intersection," he wrote. "The roundabout allows for traffic to move through continually at reduced speeds, while also minimizing the possibilities of broadside collisions at the intersection."
According to a Caltrans analysis of the intersection and its approaches made available to The Californian, the junction of the two state highways had accident rates at or above the statewide average. However Highway 43 north of the intersection had much higher than average rates for accidents causing fatalities and injuries.
Additionally, the intersection has seen increasing traffic volumes and delays during peak morning and afternoon commute hours, the report found.
Roundabouts, including much smaller ones in neighborhoods such as the Oleander Avenue corridor, are sometimes said to be "traffic calming."
"The roundabout will eliminate the need for a traffic light at the busy intersection," Lukens wrote. "However there will still be street lighting at the approaches to and covering the roundabout."
The roundabout is being constructed in halves to allow traffic flow on Taft Highway, also known as Highway 119.
The construction method was meant to allow traffic to continue through during construction. Though access from the north side via Highway 43 will remain closed until the completion of the project, the configuration allows the intersection to remain open in all other directions during construction.
Highway 43 is currently closed from Taft Highway north to Interstate 5.
Meanwhile, farther north on Highway 43 at Stockdale Highway, grading has begun on the four corners of the intersection in anticipation of future construction.
Temporary concrete barrier rails are expected to be placed at the site on Sunday, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., which means flagging workers will need to stop traffic while this work is being done. Delays for up to 15 minutes are expected and the use of alternate routes is advised.
