Two individuals in Kern County are being held in isolation at a hospital and were tested for coronavirus, Kern County Public Health said Monday.
Although Public Health would not confirm the location of the isolation, a department spokeswoman said the individuals are considered low risk.
The department said it is also monitoring 13 people who traveled through China recently as a precaution.
