An auto body shop just off South Union Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon, leaving multiple cars destroyed and two people injured.
At about 2 p.m., both Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire departments responded to an auto body shop at 128 East Terrace Way for reports of a structure fire, according to Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza.
The status of the two men's injuries is unknown at this time, Galagaza said.
It is unknown what caused the fire, but arson investigators were on scene, Galagaza said.
