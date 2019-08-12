The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in Wasco on Sunday for allegedly having large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, along with four handguns and a rifle.
Juan Bello, 36, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of possession and transportation of a controlled substance, possession of an untraceable firearm, operation of a drug house, child endangerment, and possession of an open container while driving. Norma Najera, 32, of Wasco was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment. Both were booked into the Kern County Jail.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday, KCSO deputies from the Wasco City Substation stopped a car at Highway 46 and Maple Avenue. Deputies searched the vehicle and found two pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales, KCSO said.
A search warrant was obtained for Bello and Najera's apartment in the 600 block of North Maple Avenue, where deputies located an additional two pounds of methamphetamine, one gram of cocaine, 11 pounds of processed marijuana, evidence of narcotics sales, approximately $6,700, four handguns and a rifle, KCSO said. Two children were inside the apartment, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
