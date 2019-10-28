Two pedestrians died in separate incidents Friday and Saturday after being struck by vehicles, according to news releases from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Kassidy Lynn Phillips, 17, was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Evans Road in Wofford Heights. She died at the scene. No other information was provided.
Patricia Vega, 45, of Bakersfield, was hit by a truck just before 11 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Edison Highway, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue, in Bakersfield. She died at the scene from her injuries, the news release said.
