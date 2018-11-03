Two of the county's more high-profile cases are scheduled for hearings this week in which their November trial dates will either be confirmed or postponed to a later date.
Both Leslie Chance, 51, and Prentice Foreman, 61, each charged with first-degree murder in their respective cases, are due for readiness hearings on Friday.
Chance, a former elementary school principal at Fairview Elementary School, is accused of killing her husband, Todd Chance, whose body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.
Todd Chance, 45, suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and one in the palm of his right hand.
Prosecutors say Chance drove with her husband to Noriega Road, shot him, then left his Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before taking a taxi to a location near her home. They allege she killed Todd Chance to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.
Surveillance cameras spotted her at multiple locations as she tried to disguise herself while making her way home, according to prosecutors. Investigators believe Leslie Chance tried to cover her tracks through information she gained after attending a "CSI" exhibit in Las Vegas about two months before the killing.
Chance, at the time the principal of Fairview Elementary School, was initially arrested four days after the killing but released days later after the District Attorney's office sent the case back for further investigation. She was rearrested in late 2016 and has remained in custody ever since.
Foreman is charged in the slaying of 18-year-old Dawn Koons in her apartment in January 1979. Koons was found naked in a bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. She died from asphyxiation, and a pathologist has testified she could have been smothered or strangled.
Foreman was arrested in December after the Bakersfield Police Department's cold case unit got a hit on a retested semen sample from the crime scene that matched Foreman's DNA.
According to court documents and testimony, Foreman told law enforcement he had consensual sex with Koons, who lived in the same apartment complex as him at 2220 S. Real Road.
