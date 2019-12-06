Two NFL players are scheduled to attend a social justice conference run by Bakersfield College student Jose Bello, who spent time in the Mesa Verde Ice Detention Center after reading a poem critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Bakersfield College spokeswoman Monika Scott confirmed that Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be present at the conference titled “Dear America, a Social Justice Conversation.”
Bello also wrote in a Dec. 1 Facebook post that the two players will gather with other student groups for Tuesday's event.
Both Davis and Norman have a history with Bello. In August, the two players, along with the New York Immigration Fund and National Bail Fund Network, paid $50,000 to bail out the young father from Mesa Verde, after he was held there for three months under what some say are questionable circumstances.
The conference, named after the poem Bello read to the Kern County Board of Supervisors just over a day before he was arrested, is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bakersfield College’s indoor theater. According to the website eventbrite.com the event has been sold out.
Bello did not respond to a request for comment, but a description of the event posted on Eventbrite said Davis and Norman will discuss why they are passionate about social justice, along with ways for individuals to become involved in local movements.
The Youth Empowering Success Club, which provides resources for foster and homeless students at BC, is hosting the event. Bello serves as the president of the club, and has spoken in various venues following his arrest.
He has been fighting deportation attempts by ICE since early 2018. He was brought to America when he was 3 years old, and now works as a farmworker and studies pre-law at BC.
Initially arrested in May 2018, he was released on a $10,000 bond after students at BC raised money in his support.
Bello was re-arrested around a year later, 36 hours after reading the poem to supervisors. In court documents, ICE justified the arrest by saying it was connected to a drunk driving charge from January.
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged Bello’s arrest in court on First Amendment grounds, but a federal judge upheld ICE’s decision. The appeal is still pending in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Jose Bello was exercising a fundamental right that we pride ourselves on as Americans,” Norman said in a statement when Bello was released the second time. “If he was detained for reciting a peaceful poem then we should really ask ourselves, are our words truly free? This is America right? Where the First Amendment is freedom of speech, unless I missed the memo somewhere. He was exercising that right.”
