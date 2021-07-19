Two new deaths from COVID-19, 207 new cases reported Monday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced two new coronavirus deaths and 207 new confirmed cases on Monday.
The county has recorded a total of 1,416 deaths and 111,894 cases since the pandemic began.
Of the individuals who have contracted the virus, 13,804 have been 17 or younger, 67,507 have been 18 to 49 years old, 20,277 have been 50 to 64 years old and 10,264 have been 65 or older.
The state reports that 35 patients are hospitalized in Kern County with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care units.
The public can find more information at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.