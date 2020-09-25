The county has approved the waivers for two more school districts to open their doors to TK through sixth grade students, bringing the total number of waivers approved in the county to 22. The latest are McKittrick Elementary School District and South Fork Union School in Weldon, which are both small town, one-school districts.
The vast majority of Kern County students remain in distance learning, but a few schools — all small, mostly private — have applied for a waiver from the Kern County Public Health Services Department. This process created by the state allows districts, even in counties like Kern designated in the Purple Tier, to bring students back to school up to sixth grade.
In its waiver application, McKittrick Elementary, a school of 67, indicated it plans to open its doors on Monday. South Fork Union says it plans to open the following Monday on Oct. 5 in its waiver application. The school says parent surveys responses indicate 26 percent of its 284 students will continue in distance learning.
Both schools will offer families who want to continue distance learning accommodation.
