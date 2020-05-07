Kern County Public Health Services announced two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 60 new COVID-19 cases locally during a Thursday morning teleconference.
The new data brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kern to 13, and total cases to 1,143 since the county began tracking the data on March 13.
Of those positive tests, 674 patients have recovered from the virus. There are currently 413 isolating at home and 33 are being treated at local hospitals.
(1) comment
Addition to my previous comment I am referring to Hart Park.
