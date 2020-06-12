The Kern County Public Health Services department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 114 new cases Friday morning.
The county now has seen 53 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past two months. Positive cases reported is now at 3,140 since March 13. Of those cases, 2,107 patients have recovered while 903 are recuperating at home. Sixty-seven are being treated at local hospitals, and 10 cases were reported as out-of-county residents visiting Kern.
(3) comments
Oddly enough, they don't tell us this is, per the Public Health dashboard, is that these numbers are the combined total of four days worth of test results dated June 7 to June 10. Dashboard reports 34 new cases June 7, 55 on June 8, 16 on June 9, and 4 on June 10. But reporting a total of 114 on a single given day is more exciting. Count me among those still unimpressed. This thing would have effectively and efficiently ran its course had we not artificially extended it with a foolish and more damaging lockdown. Posting four days worth of numbers on a single given day is dishonest and deceptive and designed merely to scare the public - perhaps to give shade for reopening rollbacks and ultimately another lockdown. However, I don't think the intelligent majority will fall for it again.
I really dont think anyone cares if your impressed.
[tongue]
Do you read? Look at Public Health's dashboard. That is where I got the information. With a little research, you too can find the truth
