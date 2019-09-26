Two men will spend the next 19 years in prison for their connection to the 2016 shooting death of a 31-year-old man in a south Bakersfield neighborhood.
Daniel Marquez, 23, and Ricky Cortez, 22, pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge with a gang enhancement Aug. 22 in a plea deal, according to Joe Kinzel, deputy district attorney, who prosecuted the case. Both Marquez and Cortez were initially charged with the murder of Benjamin Mendoza, but that charge was dismissed with the plea deal, online court records show.
Jeffrey Tapia, 23, was also charged and convicted of second degree murder in June for the shooting death of Mendoza.
On May 11, 2016, Mendoza was walking in a south Bakersfield neighborhood. At the corner of Del Mar Drive and Madison Street, a car made a U-turn and stopped, and Tapia got out of the vehicle and fired seven shots at Mendoza. Tapia quickly got back into the car and fled the scene.
Marquez and Cortez were in the car, but Tapia was the one who fired the gun, Kinzel said, which is why Marquez and Cortez were able to plead down their charges.
Mendoza suffered from three gunshot wounds to the back and died within an hour of the shooting at Kern Medical Center.
Evidence suggested the crime was gang-related, though Mendoza did not have any gang affiliation, Kinzel said. There was evidence that Tapia had previously been ripped off in a drug deal by someone in the area and may have been looking for someone who matched Mendoza's description, but nothing suggested he was involved, Kinzel said.
Tapia, Cortez and Marquez were all on probation and had warrants out for their arrest and were then taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
