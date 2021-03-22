Two men wanted in suspected theft incidents in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying two alleged suspects in theft offenses that occurred in the early morning hours of March 13.
According to a news release from the BPD, the thefts occurred in the 1700 block of Thomson Lane and 1800 block of Delacorte Drive. Police said the incidents occurred at around 2:40 a.m. and involved thefts from unlocked vehicles at separate residences. The suspects also stole a vehicle, the BPD said.
Police described the suspects as:
• White or Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall with a thin build, prescription glasses and a thin goatee. He was wearing a black "Cali" baseball hat, light green zip-up jacket with white possible fleece lining, a black T-shirt, dark jeans and red tennis shoes.
• White man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2 with a medium build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black baseball cap. He has an unknown tattoo on his left forearm and a tattoo on his neck, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.