The two men killed in an east Bakersfield shooting early Saturday were twin brothers Jules William Genis and John Andrew Genis III, both 30, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed the men were twins.
The two were shot in the 500 block of Butte Street at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 14, according to police reports.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.