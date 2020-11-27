Two men were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night on Highway 65.
Jacob Logan Donald Johnson, 27, of Bakersfield, and Luis Fidel Mena Raya, 28, of Terra Bella both died at the scene of a crash, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 65, just north of James Road.
Johnson and Raya were both named as drivers of their vehicles. No other details about the crash were available.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. To share information with CHP, call 396-6600.