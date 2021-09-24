Two men found guilty of first-degree murder after being apprehended for speeding

A Kern County jury found two men guilty Friday of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to a news release by the county District Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 16, 2018, the California Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 74 mph on a 55 mph stretch of southbound Highway 65 near Lerdo Highway. Officers learned the vehicle was stolen in Los Angeles County, the news release said.
Adam Barness and Manpreet Sidhu were ordered out of the car. Elvin Miraflores sat in the semi-reclined passenger seat, buckled in, with a hat over his face. Both men claimed Miraflores was asleep, according to the news release.
Officer attempted to wake Miraflores, but found he was dead, according to the news release. They also noticed trauma around the neck, later confirmed by an autopsy to be severe strangulation and the cause of Miraflores’ death, according to the release.
Barness and Sidhu repeatedly told law enforcement they knew nothing about Miraflores’ death, the news release said. However, an investigation uncovered that Barness was the beneficiary of Miraflores’ life insurance policy and his DNA was on the victim’s face. Sidhu’s DNA was inside the gloves and on the ends of metal wire, found inside the car and used to strangle the victim, the news release said.
“Active traffic enforcement can sometimes interrupt major crimes in process,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “The evidence showed that both Barness and Sidhu conspired and committed the murder and were attempting to dispose of the victim’s body when their plot was interrupted, of all things, by a speeding ticket.”