Authorities say two men were shot to death early Saturday in East Bakersfield in an incident that caused two others to be injured as a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle responding to the crime scene overturned on westbound Highway 178.
A BPD news release said officers responded at 5:08 a.m. to a ShotSpotter notification of gunshots fired in the 500 block of Butte Street. There they found two adult men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Both men were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, the BPD reported. No suspect information has been released.
The California Highway Patrol reported one of the two officers whose patrol vehicle overturned on Highway 178 near Beale Avenue suffered major injuries that were not life-threatening.
The other officer suffered minor injuries. Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment, Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez said.
He said the patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on when the officer who was driving lost control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.
Westbound traffic on Highway 178 was closed for about two hours, Rodriguez added. He said the matter remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868, or the BPD at 327-7111. The Secret Witness Hotline is also an option: 322-4040.
(1) comment
Looks like some officers need some more tactical driving experiance before being turned loose on the public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.