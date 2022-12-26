 Skip to main content
Two men die in apparent gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield

A gunfight over a woman left two men dead early Saturday in southwest Bakersfield, police reported Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said both men had already succumbed to gunshot wounds when officers responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue.

