Two men — connected through service and friendship — die in Nov. 12 plane crash

Marjo Wood was visiting relatives in Holland when she got the news.
Her husband, Hal Wood, had died in a Nov. 12 plane crash as the passenger of a single-engine Zenith CH-701 near Randsburg. He was 68. The pilot, David Joseph Moynihan, 31, died at the scene, as well.
Both were connected through their service to the Navy and the love of flying, Marjo said. Moynihan was an active helicopter pilot and Hal Wood was a retired Navy SEAL.
However, retirement didn’t suit her husband, said Marjo, who became his wife on Nov. 8, 1975.
After all, “Once a navy SEAL, always a SEAL,” she added.
Surfing, skiing, hang-gliding, bass guitar-playing, rollerblading, bodybuilding and teaching Krav Maga were only some of his favorite activities.
“There was never any downtime,” she said. “Hal never sat still.”
Born in Minnesota, he enlisted into the Navy around 1972 quickly after high school. The enrollment only came after superiors assured him he could join the SEALs.
“Hal liked things that were a challenge,” Marjo said.
Operations called him away without notice, and he didn’t know when or if he would arrive home. By then, the Vietnam War was winding down, she added. Hal, who served as a hospital corpsman, was also called away to Korea, the Philippines and other places for missions.
After four years of active service and four years in the reserves, Hal jumped from job to job before landing a spot at Southern California Edison, working there for 33 years.
Over the last 20 years, Marjo said, Hal’s passion became flying. He became obsessed with the CH-701 and finally bought one.
Moynihan was a “nice, congenial friend” of Hal’s and they had planned to meet up in Kern County to spot a campground Nov. 12.
Marjo said Moynihan took over flying the plane. After that, something went “horribly awry.”
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings Friday of the crash and said the Zenith STOL CH-701 airplane took off at about 2:14 p.m. from Inyokern and flew toward Randsburg.
Another witness said he saw an airplane flying northeast over the ridge, and it was “bouncing,” according to NTSB’s report. He attributed the movement to turbulence.
Concerned, the same witness watched as the plane started to initiate “an approach to land on the southwest runway,” the report said. However, the bank’s angle began to increase, to about 90 degrees.
“The nose of the airplane then suddenly dropped, and the airplane rapidly descended and collided with the ground, erupting in flames,” the NTSB report stated.
Witnesses said the plane did not emit smoke before impact, per the report.
Hal leaves behind his wife, two children and three grandchildren. Moynihan’s family could not be reached Friday for comment.