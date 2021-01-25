The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Oildale on Friday for alleged drug and weapons offenses.
According to a KCSO news release, Jeremy Johnston and Earl Fordyce were arrested at 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ashby Street.
The release stated that Johnston had an active felony warrant for a home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies said they searched Johnston and found a stolen 9mm handgun and as well as a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, 1.23 ounces of heroin, 150 pills of oxycodone pills and 7.5 grams of cocaine base.
Inside Johnston’s residence, deputies allegedly located 300 rounds of ammunition with extended magazines, and explosives materials.
The news release said that deputies arrested Fordyce in a neighbor's yard after he allegedly fled the residence. The KCSO said he was in possession of a stolen .40 caliber handgun and 3.35 ounces of methamphetamine, 31.2 grams of black heroin, 9.12 grams of powdered heroin and a digital scale.
The KCSO said Fordyce is a convicted felon and has a pending case for sales of narcotics.