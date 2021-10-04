Two men arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Jewett Avenue

Police arrested two men Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of Bakersfield resident Eddie Raymond Bustamonte Sr. last week, BPD announced Monday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Emil Alvary, 38, and Angelo Rodriguez, 24, of Bakersfield for their roles in the death of a man shot in the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue on Sept. 27.
Police said both men were booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder as well as violating the terms of their state parole status.
Bustamonte, 45, of Bakersfield was identified by the Kern County Coroner's office on Tuesday as the man fatally shot. The shooting was reported at 10:39 p.m., and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.