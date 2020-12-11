Police arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting and subsequent vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon.
Marlon Burch, 28, and Tyrobe Lindsey, 36, were arrested for gang participation, attempted murder, firing into an occupied dwelling, felons in possession of firearms and other associated charges, according to a BPD news release.
At 4:49 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of New Stine Road. Further investigation led police to the suspect vehicle in the area of California and Union avenues, BPD said.
The car fled, however, and during the pursuit, two loaded firearms were discarded from the vehicle, BPD said. The two men were eventually apprehended.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.