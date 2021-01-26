Local law enforcement arrested two suspects last weekend who allegedly led officers in Fresno and Bakersfield on pursuits before being apprehended.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 32-year-old Brian Martin, of Oakland, and 31-year-old Lewis Butler, of Antioch, were arrested on Saturday at around noon.
They were located at Wilson Road and South H Street in a black Hyundai Elantra that was suspected of several grand thefts, BPD said.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, although it did not yield, the news release stated. Police elected to terminate the pursuit for public safety reasons and a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol helicopter was able to track the vehicle, BPD said.
The car was disabled because of tire deflation devices installed by law enforcement near Ming Avenue and Highway 99, BPD said. The two suspects were then taken into custody.
BPD said that Martin was arrested for an alleged parole violation warrant, an additional unrelated felony arrest warrant, felony evading, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Butler was arrested for allegedly possessing stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest, the news release stated.
The Fresno Police Department is investigating the alleged theft offenses.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 327-7111.