ALSO IN THIS CASE ...

Judge J. Eric Bradshaw has yet to rule on whether Monsignor Craig Harrison’s employer, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, must release the priest’s personnel records.

The records were requested by Paul M. Jonna, attorney for activist Stephen Brady, who believes the priest’s personnel records would contain information on whether Brady’s comments, made during a May news conference in Bakersfield, were true or defamatory.

Craig A. Edmonston, Harrison’s attorney, has opposed the request for records and told the judge that Jonna was “casting a wide net” in order to find anything that would substantiate the lies Brady told during the news conference. Edmonston said the request went so far as to ask for Harrison’s salary information, evidence of Harrison acquiring excessive wealth and Harrison’s involvement in a youth home, none of which, Edmonston noted during a court hearing, had to do with allegations of sexual abuse.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has argued that Harrison’s personnel files are protected by First Amendment rights of privacy. It has also noted that an investigation of Harrison is ongoing by the diocese, and releasing the documents could compromise the investigations and potentially reveal the names of third-party witnesses.