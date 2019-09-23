Two markets were robbed in separate incidents in Lamont over the weekend.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies received a report Saturday at 9:23 a.m. of a robbery at Food Mart at 12816 Weedpatch Highway. The suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, fled from the business to Parish Avenue, where a driver in a gray or silver Nissan Pathfinder was waiting, according to a sheriff's office report.
Around 5:33 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a robbery at La Tienda market on 7316 DiGiorgio Road. Deputies were told a Hispanic male adult had brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect was described as wearing some sort of mask, gray or black shirt, and a New York Yankees baseball cap. The suspect entered what was believed to be a black Toyota Camry and fled east on DiGiorgio Road.
Anyone with information about either robbery is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
