Two local students were recently recognized by the California Water Service Group’s sixth annual college scholarship program, and one of which received the grand prize.
Delaney Beck, one of two grand prize winners, and Juan Medina, were awarded $10,000 and $2,500, respectively. This marks the second time a Bakersfield student has been awarded the top scholarship award.
Beck is a Garces Memorial High School alumna, is studying economics and mathematics at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y. She played soccer in the South Valley Soccer Club and is a member of the Wagner Seahawk's Division 1 soccer program.
She has placed on the Wagner College Dean's List and the Northeast Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and holds memberships in several honor societies, including Omicron Delta Epsilon-National Economic, Kappa Mu Epsilon-National Mathematics and Wagner's Pre-Law Society.
Medina is an incoming freshman studying molecular cellular biology at the University of California in Santa Barbara. As a child, he underwent a craniotomy to remove a tumor within his cerebellum. From then on, he was determined to pursue medicine.
Upon completing his bachelor’s degree in 2023, Medina plans to continue his education into a Ph.D./M.D. program with the goal of becoming a pediatric oncologist where he can help children in his community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.