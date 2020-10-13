Two locals have been vetted and verified by the California State Lottery after winning a total of $3 million off of lottery tickets earlier this year.
Gregory Harness won $1 million from a $10 ticket he purchased in July from Samco Food Store, located 3300 White Lane, the state lottery said late last week. John Gonzalez won $2 million from a $20 Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he purchased from Johnny’s Food Mart, located at 2612 Buck Owens Boulevard, on an unknown date.
“Once a winner comes forward — which doesn’t always happen right away — the lottery conducts a thorough vetting process,” said Jorge De La Cruz, assistant deputy director of public affairs and communications at the state lottery. “The timeline for that can vary, depending on the circumstances.”
Sam Jouda, owner of Samco Food Stores, said Harness’ win was the largest winning ticket one of his locations had ever sold before. He described Harness as a military veteran and one of his regular customers.
“I drive a 1995 vehicle, so I’m probably gonna buy a new (one),” Harness was quoted as saying in a state lottery news release. “It makes life so much easier.”
“(Harness) was super stoked,” Jouda said. “He deserved it; he needed that money.”
Jouda said that in addition to Harness’ winnings, Samco also received a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. He said the bonus went toward the company as well as the employee who sold Harness the ticket.
Jouda also said that Harness personally gave the employee who sold him the ticket a bonus of their own.
Harness’ win has also had a positive impact on Samco’s lottery ticket sales as well, according to Jouda. He said that since July, they have sold many winners that have received payouts of $1,000 and $2,000.
“We have increased our supply of our tickets. We are barely keeping them in stock right now,” Jouda said. “The lottery winnings have boosted our sales like crazy."
Johnny’s Food Mart received a bonus of $10,000 for selling the $2 million winning ticket, according to the state lottery. However, management from Johnny’s Food Mart was unable to return a request for comment.