Two Bakersfield brewing companies are letting the taps flow to benefit the victims of the Camp Fire as part of a nationwide fundraiser started by Chico-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.
For as long as supplies last Dionysus Brewing and Temblor Brewing Company, both local companies, will be serving special IPA’s, from which all of the profits will go to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, a fund created by Sierra Nevada and supported through Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation.
The brewery seeded the fund with $100,000 to get it started, and it put out a call to thousands of breweries to participate in the fundraiser.
A total of 1,400 breweries responded, saying they would take up the challenge. Joining those breweries are Dionysus and Temblor, which have brewed and will serve “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA” until it runs out, with all proceeds going straight to those who need to rebuild after the deadly fires that swept across northern California.
“We just think it’s cool that we have an opportunity to help give back,” said Matt Quigley, a beer server at Dionysus. “As far as I know, especially on a scale this big, I haven’t heard of anything happening like that before.”
He said Dionysus' supplies would probably last a few weeks.
Temblor's president and CEO Don Bynum estimated his brewery's supply would only last a few more days.
"At Temblor we’re very committed to charity on a regular basis, but this was an extra special need for all the lost life and lost property," he said. "We jumped on board as fast as possible."
Sierra Nevada’s suppliers donated ingredients to all participating breweries nationwide, a news release about the fundraiser said.
Dionysus and Temblor brewed the beer at their breweries. Dionysus began selling their supply about a week ago. Temblor began offering it Thursday.
“All we had to do was donate some of our time to make the beer,” Quigley said. “It’s a really easy way for us to get involved in the community and help out.”
He noted the beer tasted different than the other beers the brewery has on tap, but it had been selling well so far, although he did not know how much money had already been raised for Butte County fire victims.
“A lot of people are coming in to try it to help out the cause,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that have been really liking the beer, so they’ve been drinking it over what they normally buy.”
Sierra Nevada estimated that 17,000 barrels, or 4.2 million pints would be brewed in total.
Those hoping to help out should get to the local breweries as fast as possible. There’s no telling how long supplies will last.
"From what I hear, there’s a lot of people showing up for it," Bynum said. "t’s already clear that people are responding and want to help for the cause."
