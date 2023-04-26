Two libraries will expand hours, open on Saturdays

Beale Memorial and Southwest Branch libraries will start opening on Saturdays, according to the county library department in a news release on Wednesday. This comes at the continued request of the community, according to staff.
"Being open on Saturdays, as well as adding morning and evening hours to two of our busiest branches in the system, will allow residents more opportunities to access the library's resources and services,” said Andie Sullivan, director of libraries for Kern County. “Expanding the amount of days/ hours libraries are open, helps to keep our communities reading, learning and engaged."