Two Lake Isabella campuses reopen after closure due to COVID staffing shortages

Two school campuses in Lake Isabella that had been shut down because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, according to the Kernville Union School District.
Wallace Elementary and Wallace Middle School will reopen for in-person instruction, Superintendent Steve Martinez stated.
The campuses were closed Friday because they didn't have enough staff available to work. They are the first campuses in Kern County to fully close this school year.
Martinez added that classes placed on quarantine last weekend or Monday will continue remote learning until they are cleared to return.