Chandler Bay Lin, 18, and Donald Angelo Mcrae, 24, were killed during an accident Friday on Highway 99 south of Hosking Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Lin was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck at 5:45 p.m. while Mcrae was the vehicle’s passenger. Lin and Mcrae died at the scene from their injuries, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 396-6600.
