Two people were killed Tuesday in a head-on traffic collision at West Cuda Drive and Highway 223 in Arvin.
Juan Aztudillo Lopez, 32, of Arvin, and Soledad Paniagua, 50, of McFarland, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office. The incident occurred at 5:25 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.
