UPDATED: Two killed in plane crash Friday near California City

A plane crashed Friday afternoon, killing two people north of California City, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The incident occurred near Garlock Road, east of Highway 395 in Randsburg, a KCFD spokesperson said. A FAA spokesperson said in an email that the FAA and NTSB will investigate. The identities of the deceased have not been released.
The FAA spokesperson said the plane was a single-engine Zenith STOL CH-701. The aircraft can house two people, according to the Zenith Aircraft Company’s website.
The KCFD responded to the scene at 2:43 p.m. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office provided site security.
Cody Colombo, 22, and his 16-year-old brother rode their dirt bikes near the crash Friday afternoon. They saw a small, black and red plane turn in the air and disappear behind a hill around 2 p.m., Colombo said. It sounded like a normal plane, he added.
Both brothers began to ride and saw the California Highway Patrol officers with other first responders canvassing an area, Colombo said. They both wondered what had prompted the large presence.
Cody said he then saw a body bag next to the mangled heap of metal, thought to be the previously spotted plane.
“It was a crumpled up mess,” he said. “It didn’t look like a plane anymore.”