Two people were shot and killed during an armed robbery in east Bakersfield on Wednesday evening, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
KCSO Metropolitan Patrol Deputies responded to an armed robbery at N & H Market, 1230 Pearl Street, at 5:50 p.m. They located a man in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot in the upper body, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies learned that three armed suspects entered the store and demanded money from an employee. During the altercation, another person was shot and killed.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
