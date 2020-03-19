Two Kern County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, local health officials announced Thursday morning.
This brings the total number of local cases to three. A visitor to Kern also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
It is not yet known if the two cases announced today are from community spread.
"I believe that community transmission may be likely now that we see these two cases," said Matt Constantine, director of Kern County Public Health, during a news briefing Thursday. "These two cases show that the disease is here and the potential for community spread exists."
The county health services department's website said 192 people in Kern were awaiting test results for the virus as of Thursday morning.
The department is investigating to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the individuals may have had. Constantine said information will be made public as necessary.
The two residents with coronavirus are recuperating at home, Constantine said. He would not disclose their age or even what part of the county they are located in, citing medical privacy laws.
“With these two identified cases, it is a good reminder for our community to continue their efforts and diligence to practice good hygiene and stay home when you are sick,” Constantine said.
(2) comments
Thank you San Francisco for bring Kern County the 'Gift that goes on giving.'
Wake up Kern County. We've been given extra time. Employers send you're people home. Singapore stopped it dead in its tracks. How? By implementing a "do not cross your home threshold policy". And then test test test.
