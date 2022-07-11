Two Kern County students earn California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation scholarship

Two Kern County students out of 55 from across the state earned a $5,000 scholarship from the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation, according to a news release Monday from Assemblyman Rudy Salas' office.
The two students, Mia Faith Arredondo, of Shafter, who currently attends CSU Bakersfield, and Alejandro David Villamil Hernandez, of Bakersfield, who plans to attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo this fall, were selected from more than 1,000 applicants, according to the release.
Arredondo is majoring in child, adolescent and family studies with a goal of becoming a child life specialist at a children's hospital, the release notes. Hernandez, who recently graduated from Highland High, is studying mathematics and hopes to return to the Central Valley to teach future generations.