Two juveniles, aged 13 and 17, were detained and booked following an attempted carjacking in the area of 34th and Q Street on Dec. 12 at about 9 p.m.
The victim, who flagged down Bakersfield Police Department officers, claimed that she was in the 3600 block of Q Street when a suspect revealed a firearm and demanded her vehicle. The victim then fled the scene and contacted police.
When officers arrived, numerous individuals ran and ultimately five juveniles and two adult males were detained. All were interviewed and released except for two juveniles who were found to be in possession of loaded firearms. A third firearm was found in an abandoned fanny pack nearby.
The 13-year-old was booked into the Kern County Juvenile Detention Facility for weapons/ammunition possession and gang charges. The 17-year-old, who was responsible for the attempted carjacking, was booked in the same location for similar charges and attempted carjacking.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
