The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is hosting two free coronavirus testing sites this week.
In collaboration with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Public Health Services Department, the sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
• Thursday at La Mina Cantina, 8020 District Boulevard
• Friday at Vallarta Supermarkets, 1515 East Panama Lane
The task force said the sites are a continuing effort to keep Kern County progressing through the state’s COVID-19 tier system and to sustain local test rates at a high clip.
“Now more than ever, it’s important for us to continue high number of testing if we want to remain in the red tier and move on to further tiers,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.
A news release from the task force states that the sites are for individuals of all ages and that walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged. There is no pre-registration required.
It also asked those who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing while on site.