A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday night in the 300 block of East Fairview Road. Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the victims lying in the roadway. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

