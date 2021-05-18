Two found dead in Oildale are identified

Two people found dead in Oildale on March 19 have been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
The bodies of Beverly Joan Helms, 66, and Jonathan Rosson, 41, were found in the 400 block of El Tejon Avenue at 12:43 p.m.
According to the coroner’s report, Helms was killed from a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was a homicide.
The report stated that Rosson died from a stab wound to the chest in what was determined to be a suicide.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating law enforcement agency in this incident.