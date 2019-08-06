The only adult who was near a 3-month-old baby during the time the baby suffered a deadly brain injury claimed "nothing unusual" occurred.
Lachella Grayson, 42, the baby's former caretaker, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and assault of a baby causing death and is being held on $1 million bail at the Kern County Jail. Grayson is expected to appear in court Friday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
On Dec. 4, 2008, the mother of the infant girl left the daughter with Grayson while she went to work and the store. The mother claimed the baby was acting normal prior to leaving, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in the Kern County Superior Court. When the mother came back a few hours later and saw the baby, she noticed the area around the baby's lips were gray and her body was limp. The baby was also gasping for air, according to the report.
BPD responded to the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue for reports of an unresponsive baby, who was taken to Mercy Hospital Downtown and later transferred to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera. BPD said the baby had injuries consistent with shaken infant syndrome and was pronounced brain dead on Dec. 8, 2008, according to the report. On June 15, 2009, the Kern County Coroner determined the baby's death was a homicide caused by blunt force head trauma, according to the report.
The baby had to be put on a ventilator, and her pupils were non-responsive — an indication of possible brain damage or a traumatic brain injury, according to a hospital report filed in the Kern County Superior Court. Doctors at both Mercy Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital noted the injury was "likely due to nonaccidental trauma" or child abuse, the report said, though skull fractures or other injuries were not found.
Forensic Pathologist Frank Sheridan hypothesized the injury to the baby occurred before the mother arrived home and after Grayson's children returned from school, the report said. Sheridan told BPD Grayson was likely the suspect, according to the report.
When interviewed by BPD, Grayson said the baby slept in the carseat in her room, and she never took the baby out of the carseat except to walk to the bus stop to get her own children from the bus after school. Grayson also said if she took a drug test, it would "probably" show drugs in her system, the report said.
On April 16, 2009, BPD officers had the mother of the deceased baby place a recorded phone call to Grayson to ask for answers about what happened to her baby. When asked if the baby's death was an accident, Grayson said, "It wasn't one of us," though it is unclear what that meant, according to the police report.
Two weeks before the incident with the baby, Grayson was accused of punching a man with whom she was living in the face five to six times with a closed fist, but Grayson denied these claims, the report said.
In 2003, Child Protective Services opened a case against Grayson and found that claims of neglect were substantiated after her child was born with marijuana in its system, and Grayson also tested positive for marijuana.
Grayson was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and grand theft in 1997, though the robbery charge was dropped. Grayson pleaded no contest to the grand theft charge and was put on probation for three years.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Abshire at 326-3559 or BPD at 327-7111.
