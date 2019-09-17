Veteran journalists Mark Arax and Lois Henry will discuss Arax's new book, "The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California" on Oct. 3 on the campus of Cal State Bakersfield University.
The lecture will take place at CSUB's Walter W. Stiern Library in the Dezember Reading Room from 3 to 6 p.m., according to a CSUB news release.
Arax and Henry, a former writer and editor for The Bakersfield Californian, will discuss agriculture, industry and development in the Central Valley and how water profoundly shaped that history, according to the release.
Arax, a best-selling author and veteran journalist, has spent his career chronicling the Central Valley and its unique culture and history, with an emphasis on generations of powerful farming families and how they have shaped the politics, development and destiny of the region.
Henry is an award-winning journalist who has covered Central Valley issues like water, agriculture, energy, animal welfare and more over a three-decade career. She will launch SJV Water, an investigative journalism website that will offer news, analysis and insight on water issues facing the Valley and state.
Parking is valid for anyone attending this event by pressing pound, entering code 1407850, then pressing OK, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.