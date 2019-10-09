Two wildfires caused by lightning on the Kern Plateau near the Sequoia National Forest have been fully contained.
The Broder Fire, located northeast of Broder Meadow, began Aug. 8 and reached 381 acres in size, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release. The Schaeffer Fire burned 295 acres southwest of Corral Meadow and was within the perimeter of the 2002 McNally Fire, the release said.
Both the Broder and Schaeffer fires will be patrolled until winter weather arrives and fully extinguishes them by the Kern River Ranger District. Anyone visiting the Sequoia National Forest near these locations should expect to see and smell smoke coming from the interior of these two fires, the release said.
Anyone seeking more information can contact the Kern River Ranger District at 760- 376-3781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.