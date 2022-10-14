 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Two dynamic women battle for chance to represent 35th Assembly District

One has been serving in local government for more than a decade, and believes her years of experience have helped prepare her to represent Kern County residents in the Assembly's 35th District.

That candidate is veteran Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget